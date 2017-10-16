Cumberland County leaders OK plan to help lure 140 new jobs to area

By Published:
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners in the meeting Monday night. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners approved a redevelopment plan Monday night that could bring 140 new jobs with it.

The Cedar Creek Business Park, near N.C. Highway 53 and 210, could be the location for a U.S.-based company.

The plan would turn about 100 acres in the business park into an advanced distribution center for the company, which has not been revealed.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Officials said the new company would bring in $44 million in taxable income.

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners also unanimously approved an incentive package for the company. The package, in the form of tax breaks, would help lure the company to the area, officials said.

Commissioners told a group at the public hearing on the issue that the new infrastructure could attract other businesses to the business park.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s