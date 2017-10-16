NC bicyclist hit, killed by driver, troopers say

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An elderly man riding a bicycle on U.S. Route 17 in Camden County was hit and killed, North Carolina Highway Patrol says.

Trooper T.S. Langley Jr. tells WAVY the crash happened Sunday afternoon.

Aubrey Lee Lewis, 81, was riding a bicycle south on Route 17 when he was hit by a vehicle that was being driven by Ashley Michelle Vereen.

Langley says Vereen failed to maintain lane control and hit Lewis.

Lewis was thrown from the bicycle and died at the scene.

Vereen has been charged with failing to maintain lane control and misdemeanor death from a motor vehicle.

