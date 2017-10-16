Durham Public Schools names Pascal Mubenga as new superintendent

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools has nameed Pascal Mubenga as its new superintendent.

Mubenga is the permanent replacement for Bert L’Homme, who announced his retirement in April.

Mubenga was previously superintendent of Franklin County Schools. He was hired in Franklin County in August 2015.

Before his time there, he spent four years at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

L’Homme said he realized in January he couldn’t keep his position.

“It is hard to retire when the job’s not yet done. But in a progressive community such as Durham that stands for every child without exception, I have no doubt that the next superintendent will build on those accomplishments and move DPS into a great future,” L’Homme said.

L’Homme was hired as superintendent in July 2014.