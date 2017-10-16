Edgecombe County school leaders delay decision on Princeville Elementary

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County School officials on Monday delayed the decision on whether or not to reopen Princeville Elementary School; which has been closed since Hurricane Matthew.

It’s now been more than a year since Princeville Elementary closed its doors due to damage from the hurricane.

The Edgecombe County School Board had planned to discuss and make a decision Monday about the school opening.

“If you say you support that, we want to see action and want to see you bring the school back to the town,” said Yolanda Thigpen.

Thigpen is a Princeville resident. She signed up for public input to tell the school board she wants to see the school reopened.

However, minutes after Thigpen spoke during public input, the Princeville Elementary decision was removed from the agenda.

“It’s absolutely frustrating — that’s the best word I can use to describe it and disappointing,” said Thigpen.

Edgecombe County School District Superintendent Dr. Valerie Bridges is the one who motioned to remove the item.

The district has the money to rebuild the school, and has the desire from the students to fill seats, so CBS North Carolina asked Bridges why there is a delay to make a decision.

Bridges would not speak to on camera, but said the school district wants to talk to county officials before they make a decision.

The school board’s next scheduled meeting is not until November, but school officials say they will consider a special meeting before then so a decision can be made, and possibly get students back into Princeville Elementary by the start of next year.