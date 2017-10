Man arrested after allegedly spraying feces on Harris Teeter produce at SC store

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)– A former Harris Teeter contractor has been arrested after allegedly attempting to contaminate food in a Harris Teeter on Savannah Highway.

The Charleston Police Department said the the suspect is accused of spraying brown liquid from a spray bottle onto produce in the store.

Officials say the incident took place inside the St. Andrews Shopping Center location at about 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police have arrested 41-year-old Pau S. Hang. He is charged with malicious injury to personal property and trespass after notice.

Harris Teeter spokeswoman Dana Robinson said in statement that:

Food safety and quality are paramount to Harris Teeter. We were extremely alarmed and disappointed to learn that today, a disgruntled, former contractor attempted to contaminate food products in the Produce department and Fresh Foods department inside our St. Andrews Shopping Center location.”

Robinson said associates immediately closed down affected departments and notified team members. She also said associates discarded any and all product that was exposed to contamination as well as thoroughly cleaned and sanitized affected areas.

“In an abundance of caution, Harris Teeter has proactively contacted the Charleston County Department of Health. The affected departments will not re-open without the Charleston County Department of Health’s approval,” said Robinson.

Robinson says the contaminant is reportedly feces. The Charleston Police Department said they do not know the type of liquid used.