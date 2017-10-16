Missing Durham woman found, police still searching for 2nd woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Monday they have found one of two missing women in unrelated cases.

Police first announced Wednesday they were looking for the two women.

Marcie Shirley Davis, who was last seen at her Wedgedale Drive home, has been found, police said.

Nancy Tanya Gonzales, 38, was last seen at her Chaucer Drive home and is still missing.

Gonzales stands 5 feet tall and about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Davis is asked to call police Cpl. M. Richards at (919) 540-4440 ext. 29320 or the police main desk at (919) 540-4427.