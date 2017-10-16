NC dad overdosed with his baby in SUV, hit parked car, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — A man was charged and jailed after police in Salisbury say he overdosed with an infant in the car.

According to the report, Alex Wesley Sadler, 21, of the 100 block of Broom Street in Rockwell, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and impaired driving.

The incident began on Friday night when Sadler, driving a 2005 Ford Freestyle, struck a parked car in the parking lot of Walgreen’s on East Innes Street.

When first responders arrived, Sadler was unconscious. It was determined he had overdosed, police said.

A syringe was found in his pocket, according to police.

Sadler’s 8-month-old child was in the back seat at the time.

Once police arrived, Sadler was conscious but slurring his words. He was treated at the scene by fire and first responders, then taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Police say the Rowan Department of Social Services is involved in the case.

Sadler was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV, All rights reserved.