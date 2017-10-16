NC dad overdosed with his baby in SUV, hit parked car, police say

By Published:

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — A man was charged and jailed after police in Salisbury say he overdosed with an infant in the car.

CLICK TO ENLARGE AND VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

According to the report, Alex Wesley Sadler, 21, of the 100 block of Broom Street in Rockwell, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and impaired driving.

The incident began on Friday night when Sadler, driving a 2005 Ford Freestyle, struck a parked car in the parking lot of Walgreen’s on East Innes Street.

When first responders arrived, Sadler was unconscious. It was determined he had overdosed, police said.

A syringe was found in his pocket, according to police.

Sadler’s 8-month-old child was in the back seat at the time.

Once police arrived, Sadler was conscious but slurring his words. He was treated at the scene by fire and first responders, then taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police say the Rowan Department of Social Services is involved in the case.

Sadler was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV, All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s