NC man allegedly robs friends of Jim Beam, calls grandma for ride home

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A man is accused of robbing two friends of a bottle of liquor before calling his grandmother for a ride early Sunday morning.

Justin Taylor Dunn, 20, was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was booked under a $50,000 bond.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office, a man and a woman were giving Dunn a ride from Hampstead when he told them to turn on Brays Drive off of Porters Neck Road.

Dunn then allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded they give him their bottle of Jim Beam and their cash.

The victims didn’t have any money so Dunn left the vehicle with the bottle of liquor, Brewer said.

Dunn then called his grandmother from the Porters Neck Country Club for a ride.

According to Brewer, a deputy saw Dunn get into his grandmother’s vehicle and pulled them over before taking Dunn into custody.

