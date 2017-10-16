NC man allegedly robs friends of Jim Beam, calls grandma for ride home

By Published:
Justin Dunn (New Hanover County Detention Center)

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – A man is accused of robbing two friends of a bottle of liquor before calling his grandmother for a ride early Sunday morning.

Justin Taylor Dunn, 20, was arrested by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was booked under a $50,000 bond.

CLICK HERE FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office, a man and a woman were giving Dunn a ride from Hampstead when he told them to turn on Brays Drive off of Porters Neck Road.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Dunn then allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded they give him their bottle of Jim Beam and their cash.

The victims didn’t have any money so Dunn left the vehicle with the bottle of liquor, Brewer said.

Dunn then called his grandmother from the Porters Neck Country Club for a ride.

According to Brewer, a deputy saw Dunn get into his grandmother’s vehicle and pulled them over before taking Dunn into custody.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s