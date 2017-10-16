NC teen on life support after weekend shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — The Wilmington Police Department has identified a woman who was shot Saturday night.

According to police officials, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence in the 700 block of South 13th Street near the intersection with Wooster Street.

Savannah Alexis Miller, 19, was injured in the shooting and rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she remains on life support as of Monday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” and starting the text with “Tip708.”