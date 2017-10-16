Police ID bodies found inside Chapel Hill home

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police have identified the bodies found inside a home on Deming Road as Margaret Montgomery Gibson, 86, and Eric Dana Gibson, 58.

A realtor reported finding the bodies sometime after 3 p.m. Thursday on Deming Road off Franklin Street.

There were no visible signs of forced entry into the home and the Chapel Hill Police Department continues to believe there is no threat to the community.

The home where the bodies were found was recently on the market, according to Zillow.com.

