Durham police say hostage call was a fake

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE: Durham police said the hostage call was a fake and they are unable to trace the phone call.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are on scene at a home in a neighborhood following a hostage call that came in around 9 a.m., police said.

Authorities are staged at Cardinal Lake Drive and emergency personnel are also on scene. The hostage call was made from a home in the 1300 block of Whispering Oaks Lane.

Police said they’re currently trying to determine what the exact situation is at the scene.

CBS North Carolina has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s