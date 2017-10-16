Durham police say hostage call was a fake

UPDATE: Durham police said the hostage call was a fake and they are unable to trace the phone call.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are on scene at a home in a neighborhood following a hostage call that came in around 9 a.m., police said.

Authorities are staged at Cardinal Lake Drive and emergency personnel are also on scene. The hostage call was made from a home in the 1300 block of Whispering Oaks Lane.

Police said they’re currently trying to determine what the exact situation is at the scene.

