Remains of Fort Bragg soldiers killed in Niger return to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The remains of two of the soldiers killed in Niger have returned to Fayetteville.

Four soldiers assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg were killed in the October 4 attack.

Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia; and Sgt. La David T. Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Florida were killed, officials said.

The remains of Black and Johnson were flown to RDU International Airport Monday before being escorted to Fayetteville.

Many lined the roads as the motorcade headed to the funeral home.

Staff Sgt Bryan Black's remains arrive at funeral home. More than a hundred people lining Ramsey Street. @WNCN pic.twitter.com/bLC3y7nWwp — Amy Cutler (@AmyCutlerNews) October 16, 2017

The attack was by Mali-based militants in Niger’s Tillaberi region. Four Nigerien soldiers were also killed in the attack by Mali-based militants in Niger’s Tillaberi region.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

RELATED: Special Forces soldiers killed in Niger were based at Fort Bragg