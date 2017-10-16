Showers Monday then much cooler this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a warm and pleasant Sunday, a cold front will move through the state on Monday. Cool Canadian air will move in and bring us the coolest air of the season.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 83 after a morning low of 62; and Fayetteville had a high of 82 after a morning low of 62. The normal high this time of year is 73 with a normal low of 50.

Rain showers will be scattered on Monday, with the best chance during the morning. During the afternoon skies will start to clear from the northwest to the southeast. Rain chances will dry up during the afternoon and then after that, high pressure will build in for the rest of the week.

Bright October days will be ideal for the North Carolina State Fair. Highs will be in the middle 60s on Tuesday and warm to the upper 70s to near 80 by next Sunday. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 30s in some spots on Wednesday morning.

Tonight will become mostly cloudy with a slight risk of late night shower. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will have scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Then skies will start to clear during the afternoon. The high will be 67. Winds will be north 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday Night will be clear and cooler. The overnight low will be 45. Winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool. The high will be 66; winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be near 70, after a morning low of 41.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 46.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 50.

Saturday will be sunny. The high will be 78; after a morning low of 52.

Next Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 54.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9