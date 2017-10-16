Teacher from Clayton took indecent liberties with Durham student, deputies say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton man who was teaching at a Durham school is charged with indecent liberties with a student, Johnston County officials say.

On Monday, deputies said the incident happened while Kevin Wade Moore, 53, was a JROTC teacher at Hillside High School in Durham.

The investigation began Oct. 4 when the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office received a report of indecent liberties from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said in a news release Monday.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office news release said Moore “inappropriately touched and solicited sexual acts from a juvenile student at Hillside High.”

Officials said the incident happened at Moore’s home in Clayton during the 2015-16 school year.

Moore, of Balmoral Street in Clayton is charged with indecent liberties with a student.