Teen was texting in chain-reaction crash with school bus, motorcycle, officials say

MIRE, La. (WNCN)- Troopers arrested the driver of the pickup truck that was involved in a crash with a motorcycle and school bus on Friday.

Savana Savely, 18, of Lafayette is facing several charges, including texting while driving.

According to State Police spokesman Brooks David, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. when a truck rammed a motorcycle into a school bus.

Investigators told KATC that the pickup truck driver never slowed down before crashing into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was injured in the crash, David said.

Three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries, according to Acadia Parish Middle School Supervisor Gerald Hardy.

No students were injured, Hardy said.

Savely was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of reckless operation, negligent injuring and no seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

— KLFY-TV contributed to this report

