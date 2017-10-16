Truck hauling 45,000 lbs of Starbucks coffee flips in Rocky Mount

Photo by AJ Janavel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities closed U.S. Highway 64 in Rocky Mount after a tractor-trailer hauling coffee flipped Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 4:30 p.m. and only involved the tractor-trailer, which had 45,000 pounds of Starbucks coffee in the trailer.

The road was closed in the 9000 block, east of Rocky Mount, starting around 4:45 p.m. and was still closed as of 5:25 p.m.

The driver told CBS North Carolina that he over-corrected before the crash.

In photos from the scene, it appeared only the trailer flipped.  No one was injured.

