2 families pledge $60 million to UNC-Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Two families have pledged more than $60 million to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill as the school starts a new fundraising campaign.

The university said Steve and Debbie Vetter of Greensboro have promised to give $40 million to the school to help military families, the business school and the athletic program.

John G.B. Ellison Jr. of Greensboro is giving the school $10 million for faculty recruitment and has promised another $11 million worth of artwork.

The Vetters graduated from the school in 1978. Steve Vetters leads a company that makes pavement markers

Ellison received degrees from UNC in 1969 and 1972. He owns a company that makes X-ray equipment.

UNC-Chapel Hill wants to raise more than $4 billion in the next five years.