7-month-old shot in torso, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office says

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Sampson County infant was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill after it was shot in the torso Sunday night, officials said.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call on Bumpy Lane.

Once on scene, deputies were approached by a woman carrying an infant that was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said.

Deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the child to Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The 7-month-old was later airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

An investigation revealed two armed men approached another man during a birthday party at a Bumpy Lane residence.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said the intended target ran from the scene toward his vehicle.

The two armed men opened fire, sending a bullet through the wall of a mobile home.

That bullet struck the infant in the torso.

The name of the infant is being withheld for safety reasons.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for the two armed suspects.