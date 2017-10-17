Arby’s is bringing back venison sandwich

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Arby’s Venison Sandwich will return nationwide on Oct. 21. The sandwich was launched as a limited-edition last year and sold out within hours.

“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc.

The venison sandwich will be available while supplies last.

Arby’s also will offer a limited-edition elk sandwich on Oct. 21 at three restaurants in the popular elk hunting states of Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.

For more information, visit http://www.arbys.com

