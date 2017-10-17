Batman, Willie Nelson, Jesus all get votes in Raleigh election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Batman is the city council candidate we need — at least according to one Raleigh voter, who wrote the Dark Knight in on a ballot.

Wake County has released the list of write-in votes from last week’s election, and the list runs from the mundane to the profane to the humorous.

One of the top vote-getters was pseudonymous blogger William N. Finley IV, who appeared to net about five votes for an at-large city council seat. Finley parodies and covers Raleigh at itbinsider.com.

While variations of “none” or “anybody else” were popular choices, a number of fictional characters made the slate as well, including Donald Duck, Batman and Link, the hero from the Zelda series of video games.

One voter turned religious, proposing “Jesus the Christ” get a council seat.

At the other end of the spectrum, some votes went with more risque choices.

Dead gorilla Harambe netted one vote for city council, as did “My Fat (Expletive).” And in the city council race, someone voted Bang Bus for District D.

Celebrities living and dead also made the list. At least one person thinks Jimi Hendrix should be on Raleigh City Council, potentially serving alongside fellow council member Widespread Panic and Raleigh Mayor Willie Nelson, if write-in voters got their way.

But Nelson wasn’t the only choice for mayor. Another write-in voter suggested Raleigh Mayor Donald Trump instead.

Click here to read the full list of write-in votes.