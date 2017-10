RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man has been accused of forcibly raping a female U.S. service member on Fort Bragg, federal officials said.

Damin Chase Marshall faces a charge of aggravated sexual abuse by force or threat stemming from an incident on Oct. 13, federal officials confirmed.

Marshall and the victim knew each other before the alleged assault occurred, officials said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.