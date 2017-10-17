Complaints about drug activity lead to NC man’s arrest, deputies say

WNCT photo of items seized during the arrest.

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office seized marijuana, firearms and cash after searching a Cove City residence.

Johnnie Ray Coward, 61, of Cove City was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of keeping and selling a controlled substance.

Deputies said they searched Coward’s home after receiving several complaints of drug activity in the area.

A photo from the scene of the bust showed three rifles and other items taken from the scene.

Coward had a first appearance on Tuesday in Craven County District Court.

