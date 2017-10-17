Cumberland County commissioner meets resistance in request for health department review

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans asked his fellow commissioners to consider an outside policy review of the health department. It happened at the end of the bimonthly county commissioners meeting. His request was met with opposition.

“The timing is right for an external quality assurance review for the health department,” Evans said.

The health department is still trying to notify 93 of the 160 women with abnormal Pap smear results. It’s unclear how many were alerted late or how many may not been notified at all. Those tests date back to 2011 and went on until 2015.

“So any commissioner who just goes after can do anything they want and that’s how it works,” Commissioner Jimmy Keefe said.

“I am trying to figure out what the perimeters for this request. Who’s going to respond to him?” Commissioner Michael Boose said.

It was CBS North Carolina’s report that prompted the county investigation back in May. Since that report first aired the health director and the director of nursing both resigned. Both said it was unrelated to the internal review.

“If one of us had a family member that was going through some of the issues that these individuals visiting the health department had, we’d make sure we did everything in our power to make sure that they got the best services possible,” Evans said.

“Why would that be…a problem in light of what’s been going on?” Troy Williams, a community activist whose been following the investigation closely, asked.

Commissioner Jeannette Council chimed in at the end. She’s on the board of health and promised to bring Evans’ idea up at their next meeting. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening.