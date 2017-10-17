Driver ejected, killed following head-on crash in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a head-on crash involving a Mack truck and a passenger vehicle that occurred in Lillington Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to a fatal, two-vehicle crash on N.C. Highway 210 near Lillington around 7:35 a.m.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2005 Mack truck was traveling north on N.C. 210 when a 2008 Hyundai traveling south on N.C. 210 went left of center and slammed head-on into the truck, authorities said. The Hyundai spun around and went off the right side of the road before coming to a rest on the southbound shoulder of N.C. 210.

The Mack truck went off the right side of the road and came to a rest on the northbound shoulder of the road. The driver was not injured.

According to troopers, the driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seat belt and was totally ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai traveling left of center was the contributing factor to the fatality, authorities said. It’s not known at this time why the driver went left of center.

The person killed has not been identified yet. Authorities are still working to notify their next-of-kin.