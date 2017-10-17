Durham high school student has tuberculosis, officials confirm

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Health officials have confirmed tuberculosis in a Durham public high school student.

The case of pulmonary tuberculosis was found Oct. 11 in a student attending Northern High School.

“The student has initiated treatment but has been isolated at home until he/she is no longer infectious,” the Durham County Department of Public Health. “Notifications were sent to parents of teenagers who may have had contact with the infected student in order to inform them of the exposure and the need for further evaluation.”

Tuberculosis is spread by people coughing, speaking, sneezing or doing similar things.

“We are taking the necessary actions to identify students and staff of Northern High School who may have been exposed to TB,” said Arlena Seña, medical director at the county health department in a news release. “We will be conducting initial evaluations and blood tests for TB at the school to make it easier on parents and students. We ask for patience as we work with Durham Public Schools on this communicable disease investigation.”

Blood testing for those who might have been exposes will happen this week. Another round of testing will be necessary eight weeks later.

“We’re grateful for the health department’s support,” said Northern High School principal Dan Gilfort in a news release. “We’ve worked closely with them to make sure that every student who needs a doctor’s checkup has been identified.”

A UNC-Chapel HIll student recently tested positive for tuberculosis, according to officials.

Tuberculosis is a treatable disease.

