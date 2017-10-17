Family struggling with lack of sidewalks near Orange County school



HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillsborough family says it’s too dangerous to let their son walk to his nearby school because there aren’t any sidewalks. They say they aren’t the only ones complaining.

Two subdivisions sit just down from Pathways Elementary, but parents say it’s just not worth the risk.

Erica Le Bleu and her family almost walk in the street when picking up her son, Owen, from school.

She says it makes her nervous.

“I thought for sure I can’t let him walk on his own because it’s just not safe,” said Le Bleu.

Her family has been taking this walk to and from school since August.

Just recently, the developer of her neighborhood put a sidewalk along Strouds Creek for the families walking to school.

Le bleu says she’s not getting answers from the Orange County school district.

“I called and I was like OK, now the sidewalk is coming in, now what are you going to be doing,” she said. “And we just kind of got a halt right there.”

Le Bleu wants a crossing guard as well.

CBS North Carolina called the district for an interview.

Officials did not want to go on camera, but say the case is under review.

“These children need to safely walk to school,” said Le Bleu. “That’s really all we’re asking for, is a safe way to walk to school.”

Le Bleu says many parents have given up the fight and drive their children to school.

But it’s a fight Le Bleu will stay in, fearing the worst.

“That someone is going to get hit,” she said. “God forbid that anything happen to one of these children and someone’s taken to the hospital or worse, I would not feel good because I would know there was something I could’ve done to help these children.”

The houses in Le Bleu’s neighborhood were just built this year.

Orange County school district officials say when Pathways was built, almost two decades ago, it wasn’t meant to be a school children would walk to.