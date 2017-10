MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The FBI worked with Myrtle Beach police and Horry County police last week on an operation that ended with three prostitution arrests.

Don Wood with the FBI says Devinee Kathryn Boyle, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet and Tawanna Mickens were all arrested Thursday for prostitution first offense at the Hilton Garden Inn.

FBI officials say they plan to release more information on the joint operation Thursday morning.