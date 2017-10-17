Ford offers free inspection for Explorers amid carbon monoxide issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Center For Auto Safety is urging Ford to recall more than 1.3 million Explorers on the road today.

This comes following the news that Ford is offering free inspections and repairs to reduce the potential for exhaust to enter those vehicles.

The company insists its Explorers are safe and say the offer is “for our customers’ peace of mind.”

The problem first came to light with Explorers used as police cruisers when officers around the country began reporting incidents involving carbon monoxide in the passenger compartment. Now, Ford says it wants to take a look at civilian versions of the vehicles as well.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating more than 2,700 complaints about possible carbon monoxide in Explorers, including reports of 41 injuries and three accidents that may also be linked.

As the problem grew, Ford began repairing the police interceptor versions of Explorer cruisers at no cost, claiming after purchase modifications to install wiring for emergency lights, radios and such on the police vehicles were responsible for the leaks.

When the problems with carbon monoxide entering passenger compartments of police cruisers first surfaced, CBS North Carolina checked with local police departments using Explorers to see what they were doing.

Our inquiries showed local police departments in Fayetteville, Apex and Raleigh responded by ordering carbon monoxide detectors installed in their cruisers.

The Apex Police said their Explorers were actually ordered with factory installed wiring, but still it ordered carbon monoxide detectors for the 31 Ford Explorers in its fleet as a precaution.

Cary Police had previously installed carbon monoxide detectors in its Explorers by the time we did our checks.

Ford claims the issue which prompted it to announce its inspections of civilian vehicles is unrelated to the problem with police interceptor versions of the Explorer.

Even so, Ford will send letters to anyone who owns a 2011—17 Ford Explorer urging them to take them to dealers for inspections.

Ford says a recall of civilian Explorers is unnecessary because “it’s confident in our current methods for quickly identifying and addressing potential vehicle issues.”

If you own a Ford Explorer manufactured in the last six years, expect to start seeing those letters asking you to take your SUV in for inspection to hit your mailbox beginning in the next two weeks.

Ford has a dedicated hotline for questions about the Explorer. It’s 888-260-5575.

Learn more about the open investigation the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration here at this link.