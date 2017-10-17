Frost possible in central North Carolina as temperatures drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS North Carolina Storm Team is predicting frost is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s highs in the mid-60s are expected to give way to lows near 40, including a few spots likely to dip into the upper 30s.

The frost in Central North Carolina is expected to be patchy.

The average first frost date for a region that includes Raleigh and Fayetteville is Oct. 26.

Across the state, average first-frost dates range from Oct. 5 for parts of the mountains to Nov. 9 for parts of the coast.