‘He didn’t do it,’ says wife of Durham teacher accused of indecent liberties with student



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The wife of a former Durham Public Schools teacher facing indecent liberties with a student charges says he’s innocent.

Investigators say Kevin Moore, 53, inappropriately touched and solicited sexual acts from a student a Hillside High during the 2015-16 school year.

Kevin Moore’s wife, Jacqueline, is defending her husband saying he did not do it.

“I’m going to say he didn’t do it. I’m going to say that,” Jacqueline Moore said.

She says she knows the victim.

“She came over to the house, I met her, she hung out with my kids for the day. We thought ‘OK, we’ll try her babysitting,’ because I had a new baby,” she said.

Jacqueline Moore says it was more than two years ago the victim was hired to help watch over the couple’s young children.

Investigators say the incident happened at Moore’s home in Johnston County.

But, Jacqueline Moore says the victim and her husband were never alone together at the family’s home.

A Durham Public Schools official says Moore had been teaching JROTC at Hillside since 2014.

He was suspended with pay in September, Jacqueline Moore says, because of the investigation.

Kevin Moore was still on suspension when he resigned October 10, mid-investigation.

In a statement, DPS interim superintendent Aaron Beaulieu said:

“Our teachers and staff are placed in positions of enormous trust, and our district policies and state law require them to maintain clear and safe boundaries with our students. We cannot comment on specific cases, but Durham Public Schools does not tolerate inappropriate relationships or abuse of our students.”

Jacqueline Moore says her husband is at home until his next court date in Johnston County on October 26.