Hoke County man facing multiple child sex charges

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford man is facing multiple child sex charges in connection with a case that dates back to August, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Thorncliff Drive in Raeford on Aug. 15 in reference to a sexual offense involving a juvenile.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office filed charges against Ignacio Albino, 50. Albino has been charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, and one count of felony statutory sex offense.

Albino was arrested on Monday. He is being held in the Hoke County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.