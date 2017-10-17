Longtime youth softball coach facing 34 child sex crime charges

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — A former youth softball coach in Orange County, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with 34 counts of sex crimes involving children.

Cathy S. Rothgeb, 57, of Stanley, turned herself in to Virginia State Police last Friday and is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail. She has been charged with seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Virginia State Police say the alleged abuse happened more than 20 years ago in Orange County.

The charges stem from a state police investigation that began in the summer of 2016 after a female victim approached an investigator about alleged sexual abuse during Rothgeb’s tenure as a volunteer softball coach in Orange County.

The charges against Rothgeb allege that she took advantage of players under her guidance. Court records show at least two female victims, one under the age of 15 and the other under the age of 13. Both victims gave similar accounts of what their coach allegedly did to them and said the abuse went on for years.

Rothgeb, also a former youth softball coach for Orange County High School, has coached youth recreational leagues and travel teams in Orange County, Spotsylvania County and throughout the region from the 1980s through the early 2000s. She has no recent affiliation with the Orange County High School, according to police.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and encourage anyone to contact Virginia State Police at 1-888-300-0156 or 540-829-7400 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.