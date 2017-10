FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 Utah)- A 33-year-old man is sitting in jail after police say he choked a child while hosting a sleepover.

It happened Friday night. Officials say during the sleepover Aaron Croston “became angry” at the child and “encircled [their] neck with a football jersey”. Charging documents say Croston choked the child until their face changed color.

Croston was booked into Davis County Jail on Sunday. He is being held with a $10,500 bond.