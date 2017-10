MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) — The Burke County Narcotics Task Force received a tip Tuesday about a working liquor still on Old Hwy 18.

Officials cited Timmy King of Morganton with manufacturing non-tax paid liquor and possession of non-tax paid liquor.

MOBILE & FACEBOOK USERS: Click here to view 5 larger photos

A 30-gallon still and 15 quarts of non-tax brandy were seized. Officials said 140 gallons of mash was destroyed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.