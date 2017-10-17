NC National Guard sends more soldiers to Puerto Rico

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the past two weeks over 120 North Carolina Guard soldiers assigned to the 105th Engineer Battalion “Task Force Rhino” have been stationed in Puerto Rico to support the recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Another 45 North Carolina Guards with the 105th will be in Puerto Rico this week.

“We bring a lot to the fight,” said Lt. Col. Cale Moody, commander of the 105th Engineer Battalion. “We train for domestic operations as well as war-time [missions].”

Due to widespread storm damage from wind and rain, much of the island’s infrastructure has been damaged.

“What is different about Hurricane Maria is that it affected 100 percent of the Puerto Rico territory,” said Lt. Col. Juan Alvarez with the Puerto Rican National Guard.

Task Force Rhino is clearing debris from roads and making hasty road repairs to allow aid to reach areas cut off by the storm as well as distributing food and water to local civilians.

An NCNG Joint Incident Site Communication Capability team (JISCC) comprised of four Army Guard and four Air Guard personnel are in Puerto Rico to augment civilian first responders and bridge the communications gap between military and civilian agencies.

Each JISCC team is equipped to establish remote internet, telephone and radio capabilities at locations with a damaged or nonexistent communications infrastructure.

“This is going to be a long recovery effort, but we are here,” stated an officer with the 105th.