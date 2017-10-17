NC woman arrested after pulling knife on officers for refusing to arrest her, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A woman finally got her wish to be arrested after police say she threatened officers with a knife Monday night.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, officers responded to the Port City Java on Front Street around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman smoking marijuana.

The officers asked her to leave the store, but she returned and asked to be arrested because she said it was cold outside.

When officers told her she was just going to be cited for marijuana-related charges and not arrested, she pulled out a knife and threatened the officers, according to officials.

Jordan Leann Howard, 23, of Leland, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official/law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer. She was booked under a $5,000 bond.

