Operation Stop Arm aims to keep kids safe at NC bus stops

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – State Troopers across North Carolina are making a concentrated effort to ensure kids are safe at bus stops.

It might sound like an unusual thing to do, but members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are following buses into neighborhoods to get drivers to slow down.

Parents are concerned about their kids riding the bus after recent incidents involving children at bus stops.

In Cary, a man was charged for inappropriately touching kids waiting to get on the bus.

And in Cumberland County, kids were nearly getting hit by cars trying to get off the bus.

Troopers say enough is enough.

Trooper Robert Mellott said Operation Stop Arm should be an effective program as it is in full effect this week.

It’s a program the Highway Patrol said will keep kids from getting hurt in and around bus stops across the state.

“We typically look for the children beside the highway and make sure they are OK,” said Mellott.

CBS North Carolina followed along in Robeson County as state troopers followed buses, got on board buses, ready to stop anyone doing anything illegal.

“We have 14,000 buses on North Carolina highways and every day, we report just shy of 3,000 violations,” said Mellott.

He says it’s still too early to tell how many they’ll find breaking the law this week, but troopers say they plan to continue beyond the program trying to keep kids safe, and keep parents from worrying.

If you get caught speeding past a buses stop arm, you could end up paying a fine or worse.

There’ll be extra troopers following buses until Friday.