Sanford man accused of touching children at bus stops faces new charges

By Published: Updated:
Felipe Lopez de la Cruz (CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Sanford man who police said inappropriately touch children at multiple Wake County bus stops faces new charges.

Felipe Lopez de la Cruz, 32, is accused of touching and hugging at least four children at Cary bus stops between Oct. 2 and Oct. 11.

He was originally charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and driving without a license, police said.

On Tuesday, he was charged with felony indecent exposure, misdemeanor indecent exposure and indecent liberties with a child.

CBS North Carolina is working to confirm how many counts of those charges he faces.

An undercover operation conducted by Cary police at bus stops located in a neighborhood on Kildaire Farm Road over the course of several mornings resulted in de la Cruz’s arrest.

