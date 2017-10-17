Sunny & cool Tuesday, patchy frost possible Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s hard to believe that a week ago temperatures were in the 90s in central North Carolina. Monday’s cold font will make sure that doesn’t happen the rest of the week and fall returns to the Tar Heel state.

Much needed rain, clouds and cool temperatures were around to start the work week on Monday. Highs for most didn’t get out of the 60s as a strong cold front moved through the area. Clouds and rain moved out Monday night, which will give way to sunshine the rest of the week.

The forecast for the rest of the week looks sunny and bright with comfortable temperatures. The forecast will be ideal for the North Carolina State Fair. Highs will be in the middle 60s on Tuesday and warm to the upper 70s to near 80 by next Sunday. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 30s in some spots on Wednesday morning.

Monday Night will clear out and get much cooler. The overnight low will be 45. Winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool. The high will be 65; winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be near 70, after a morning low of 40.

Thursday will be sunny. The high will be 74, after a morning low of 45.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be 77, after a morning low of 48.

Saturday will be sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 52.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 54.

