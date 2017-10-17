Wake County BOE to discuss school reassignment plan at work session today

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — School reassignment is a hot topic in Wake County and board of education members are set to discuss the issue today at a work session as the county continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Many families have voiced their concerns about reassignment plans, saying that one family with multiple kids could be on different schedules.

The board says they took into consideration the feedback they received and the board chair recently announced they will vote down the plan to change calendars for the 2018 school year.

They discussed converting some schools from a modified or year-round calendar to traditional. Additionally, two more schools would become multi-track year-round schools. That means that kids in the same school are on different schedules.

School administrators want to fill seats at schools that are under capacity.

Four new schools will open in Wake County next school year and Garner High School will be reopened.

Next year, the State of North Carolina is mandating smaller class sizes from kindergarten through third grade. This will result in kids having to change schools.

After a series of public meetings, the board came up with two draft plans. Today they’ll present the most updated version. The newest version includes changes to the grandfathering rules and removes six schools from the upcoming district changes.

At the same time, some families may be reassigned to new schools as the county keeps growing.

The work session is set to be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.