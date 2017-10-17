Water utility sues Chemous over possible contamination

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The company at the center of the GenX investigation now faces a new challenge.

A federal lawsuit accuses Chemours of withholding information and evading accountability for its action for more than three decades.

The Cape Fear Public Utility filed the lawsuit.

“I don’t think we should be poisoning people,” said Don Zomerfeld, a homeowner who lives about a mile away from Chemours, when asked Tuesday about the lawsuit.

Zomerfeld owns two properties in the area.

The state is actively looking into the discharge of GenX into the Cape Fear River by the company at its Fayetteville facility.

“I’m just at the point of being stunned and disgusted,” said Zomerfeld.

In the lawsuit, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority alleged Chemours and its predecessor, Dupont, spent more than three decades quietly discharging chemicals into the environment without telling state regulators and the public.

“Once you have a perception of a problem, it just decimates a community,” said Zomerfeld.

He knows the state announced 35 private well owners, people who live in his neighborhood, are getting bottled water from the company because the state detected GenX in their wells.

Zomerfeld wants to sell and move away, but knows that will be difficult.

“Would you buy a piece of property right now with this controversy,” he asked.

For him, he’s not sure what the future has in store.

“I could always just let the mortgages go and let them take the properties back, which might be the lesser of two evils,” said Zomerfeld.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is seeking an unspecified amount of damages from Chemours.

CBS North Carolina reached out to Chemours Tuesday for a response to the lawsuit but never heard back.