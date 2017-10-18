2 elementary schools switching to bottled water amid GenX probe



HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The state is testing for GenX in the water at two Cumberland County elementary schools that serve more than 1,100 students.

Those schools, Alderman Road Elementary School and Gray’s Creek Elementary School, are both about four miles away from a plant owned by Chemours, the company under investigation for the discharge of GenX.

School officials sent an automated message to parents Tuesday.

“Cumberland County will start providing bottled water to our school until we receive test results from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality,” the phone message stated.

Crystal Miller’s son is in kindergarten at Alderman Road, and the message got her attention.

“We need good water,” she said.

Already, 35 private wells in the area tested positive for GenX. The schools also use wells, and a DEQ spokeswoman told CBS North Carolina public concern from citizens prompted the tests.

“Based on those test results, we’ll respond and do whatever we need to do to provide safe water for those facilities,” said Tim Kinlaw, Interim Superintendent for Cumberland County Schools.

Research into GenX is in the early stages, and its effects on the human body are unclear.

Beyond the schools, the state is testing the water of two nearby lakes, Marshwood Lake and Point East Lake. It also testing the water supply going to a community baseball park north of Marshwood Lake.

For parents like Miller, they want to know the water their children drink is safe.

“They need to make sure they figure out what’s going on, because there are a lot of kids that go to this school,” said Miller.

The state will gather the samples at the schools on Thursday, and it should take about ten days for the results to come back

The state Department of Environmental Quality originally said the water at Gray’s Creek High School would be tested as well, but officials later changed the announcement. That school gets city water and is not on the list.