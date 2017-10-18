Amid Gold Star family controversy, fallen soldier memorialized in Fayetteville



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Just as another soldier was memorialized in Fayetteville, a pregnant Army widow issued a statement about her interaction with the White House following her husband’s death.

Spc. Christopher Michael Harris was killed in suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August. His wife, Brittney Harris, wrote on Facebook saying she never got a letter or call from President Donald Trump after Chris’ death.

But she wrote Vice President Mike Pence was at Dover when her husband’s remains returned to the U.S. Pence also helped bring two soldiers back from Afghanistan to attend Chris Harris’ funeral, according to Brittney Harris.

She said she has no ill feelings towards Trump.

Controversy was sparked when Rep. Frederica Wilson said that Trump told the widow of a soldier killed in Niger “knew what he signed up for.” Trump later said Wilson “fabricated” her take on the conversation but the widow has backed Wilson’s comments.

Other veterans who lost loved ones in war wouldn’t say anything about what the president said.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to comment from me,” said veteran Joe Vonnegut.

Instead, they wanted to talk about the reason dozens of supporters lined the streets in front of Northwood Temple church in Fayetteville.

“My daughter was stationed over in Kuwait and she was in harms way and there but for the grace of god could be my daughter, so it’s important to everybody,” said supporter Marilyn Whipple.

Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black was one of four Fort Bragg-based soldiers killed in Niger two weeks ago. He was memorialized at the church Wednesday.

“Even though I didn’t serve with sergeant Black we share the same unit and feel the same sense of loss because we’ve all been there and done those types of things, and you never like to see a member of your family go down, in this case four,” said Vonnegut.

Black leaves behind a wife and two kids. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery some time in the future.

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia; and Sgt. La David T. Johnson, 25, of Miami Gardens, Florida were killed alongside Black.

Johnson’s remains were returned to Fayetteville earlier this week with Black’s.