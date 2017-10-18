Basketball found stuffed with drugs on NC prison grounds

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) – Tyrrell County deputies responded to a call at Tyrrell Prison Work Farm Saturday regarding contraband found on the premises.

Prison staff observed a suspicious vehicle operating near the prison.

As a result, prison staff conducted a search of the perimeter of the grounds and discovered a basketball on the yard of the prison with black tape around it.

When the basketball was opened, prison staff found packaged marijuana, loose tobacco, rolling papers, three cigarette lighters, and three T-shirts.

The sheriff’s office said it has possession of the marijuana and weighed it as 74.6 grams.

The investigation is ongoing.