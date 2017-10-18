Coast Guard saves fishing boat off Ocracoke

WILMINTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard assisted a boat taking on water off Ocracoke Island early Tuesday morning.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center Watchstanders in Wilmington received an alert around 3:30 a.m. that the 72-foot fishing vessel “Capt. Jimmy” was taking on water in Pamlico Sound near Bluff Shoal Light.

Two 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews from Station Hatteras Inlet arrived on scene to quickly assist by passing dewatering pumps and personnel to the fishing boat. The dewatering pumps helped keep up with the flooding while one of the Hatteras Inlet crews escorted the “Capt. Jimmy” south to the Neuse River entrance. Then that’s where a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Fort Macon took over the escort.

The Fort Macon crew escorted the Capt. Jimmy crew to their home port in Beaufort.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler McGregor, Station Fort Macon coxswain for the case says “thanks to the fast response of Hatteras Inlet crews, combined with the cooperation of our crew and watchstanders in the Sector North Carolina Command Center, we were able to make sure the fishing vessel made it back to Beaufort.”