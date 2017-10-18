Durham fire crews battling ‘major fire’ at Water World water sports store

By Published:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham firefighters are battling a “major fire” at the Water World store located on S. Miami Boulevard, according to Durham Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi.

Water World, a store that sells boats, diving equipment and other water products and accessories, is located at 135 S. Miami Blvd.

Iannuzzi said he is on his way to the fire and will have more details once he gets there. He did tell CBS North Carolina that the “entire building is on fire.”

CBS North Carolina has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s