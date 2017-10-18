Durham police looking for 2 suspects wanted in armed robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying two men suspected of committing two armed robberies just minutes apart Monday morning.

The first robbery was reported just after 3:20 a.m. at a Cruizers located at 2716 Guess Road, police said. Two men armed with guns took cash and fled the store in a blue car that police say may have been a Hyundai Accent.

The second robbery occurred just a few minutes later at a Kangaroo located at 3301 Guess Road. In that robbery, two men armed with guns and match the descriptions of the suspects in the first robbery entered the store and demanded money, police said. The clerk refused to give the men any money and the two suspects jumped over the counter and took cigarillos.

The suspects were described as black men in their teens or early 20s. One man was approximately 5 foot 4 to 5 foot 5 inches tall and the second suspect was approximately 5 foot 10 to 5 foot 11 inches tall. A third man was spotted waiting in a vehicle during the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Riley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29303 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.