Exclusive: Ellen speaks with first 2 people to encounter Las Vegas mass shooter

LAS VEGAS (WNCN) — Ellen will sit down for an exclusive interview with two survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting, Jesus Campos and Stephen Schuck, who were the first two people to encounter the shooter, Stephen Paddock.

Today’s episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs at 3 p.m. right here on CBS North Carolina, will be the first and only major interviews that Campos and Schuck are expected to do.

Campos, a security officer, and Schuck, a building engineer, were both working at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the night of Oct. 1 when Paddock fired on a crowd of 22,000 at a music festival from the 32nd floor suite he was staying in.

Campos was shot in the leg while investigating what was happening on the 32nd floor. Because of his actions, many lives were saved, including Schuck’s and a female guest who left her room down the hall from Paddock’s.

If not for Campos’ actions, including radioing to hotel security that shots had been fired and then assisting police with securing the suite, it’s unknown how many more may have been killed or injured in the shooting.

Paddock is accused of killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

