Florida sheriff’s cadet used dad’s patrol car to pull over his ex

By Published:
Christopher Combs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Officials say the 22-year-old son of a Florida sheriff’s lieutenant took his father’s unmarked car and used it to pull over his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

Local news outlets report that Christopher Combs – who is a cadet in the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office where his father also works – used flashing red and blue lights to stop the vehicle Saturday night. He ordered the boyfriend to get out of the vehicle.

Investigators later found the father’s car parked outside the home of his son’s friend.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera told the SunSentinel the “son has been fired, effective right now!”

Combs was ordered to stay away from the couple and released on bond. He faces multiple charges including impersonating a law enforcement officer. Documents don’t list an attorney.

Last month, a Florida teen was accused of stealing his deputy uncle’s patrol car to impress his girlfriend.

