Goldsboro man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile

By Published:
James Arthur Davis (Goldsboro Police)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man faces charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times over a 2-year period, police said.

James Arthur Davis Jr., 46, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim filed a complaint against Davis. The victim told authorities they had been sexually assaulted bu Davis over a 2-year period.

Davis was charged with two counts statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years old, Goldsboro police said.

He was issued a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s