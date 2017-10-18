Goldsboro man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man faces charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times over a 2-year period, police said.

James Arthur Davis Jr., 46, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim filed a complaint against Davis. The victim told authorities they had been sexually assaulted bu Davis over a 2-year period.

Davis was charged with two counts statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years old, Goldsboro police said.

He was issued a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.